JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 153.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HOC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 110 ($1.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 100 ($1.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 67.15 ($0.83) on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 50.40 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 151 ($1.86). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £345.07 million and a P/E ratio of 1,347.06.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

