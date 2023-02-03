Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for ITM Power (LON:ITM)

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.21) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 119.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 391.67 ($4.84).

ITM Power Price Performance

Shares of LON:ITM opened at GBX 118.55 ($1.46) on Wednesday. ITM Power has a 1-year low of GBX 66.02 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 441.38 ($5.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 94.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 127.28. The company has a market capitalization of £730.46 million and a PE ratio of -20.80.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

