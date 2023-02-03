Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,280 ($40.51) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KWS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,200 ($39.52) to GBX 3,300 ($40.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($42.61) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Keywords Studios Stock Up 3.0 %

LON KWS opened at GBX 2,920 ($36.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 5,725.49. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of GBX 1,950 ($24.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,056 ($37.74). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,771.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,555.97.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

