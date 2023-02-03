Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

KWS has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,280 ($40.51) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,200 ($39.52) to GBX 3,300 ($40.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($42.61) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

Shares of KWS opened at GBX 2,920 ($36.06) on Wednesday. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of GBX 1,950 ($24.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,056 ($37.74). The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,725.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,771.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,555.97.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

