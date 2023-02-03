Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.17) price target on the stock.
MYCELX Technologies Stock Performance
LON:MYX opened at GBX 28 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.10. MYCELX Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 19 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 82 ($1.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of £6.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67.
About MYCELX Technologies
