Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.17) price target on the stock.

LON:MYX opened at GBX 28 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.10. MYCELX Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 19 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 82 ($1.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of £6.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67.

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

