Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 5,380 ($66.44) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($76.57) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($88.92) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($61.75) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($76.57) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($85.22) to GBX 7,400 ($91.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,075.38 ($75.03).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 6,064 ($74.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 684.42. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,406 ($79.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,890.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,241.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Rio Tinto Group

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($68.80), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($341,539.38).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

