Persimmon (LON:PSN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

PSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 1,700 ($21.00) to GBX 1,600 ($19.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($31.25) to GBX 2,150 ($26.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,854 ($35.25) to GBX 1,207 ($14.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,903.40 ($23.51).

Persimmon Price Performance

Persimmon stock opened at GBX 1,531 ($18.91) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,310.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,418.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 665.65. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.75) and a one year high of GBX 2,507.02 ($30.96).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

