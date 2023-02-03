Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.12) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Renew alerts:

Renew Trading Up 1.6 %

RNWH opened at GBX 749 ($9.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Renew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 550 ($6.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 789 ($9.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £590.73 million and a PE ratio of 1,472.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 711.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 671.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Renew

In related news, insider Andries Liebenberg sold 16,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 693 ($8.56), for a total value of £112,834.26 ($139,353.17).

(Get Rating)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.