QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QQ. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.74) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.43) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 345.20 ($4.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 351.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 352.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 396.20 ($4.89). The firm has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,105.81.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

