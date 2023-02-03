Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 31 ($0.38) target price on the stock.
Resolute Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Resolute Mining stock opened at GBX 16.05 ($0.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £341.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 9.16 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 23.41 ($0.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.32.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
