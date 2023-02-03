Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 31 ($0.38) target price on the stock.

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Resolute Mining stock opened at GBX 16.05 ($0.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £341.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 9.16 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 23.41 ($0.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.32.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

