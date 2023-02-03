Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.12) price objective on shares of Renew in a research note on Wednesday.

LON:RNWH opened at GBX 749 ($9.25) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 711.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 671.56. The stock has a market cap of £590.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,472.00. Renew has a 12 month low of GBX 550 ($6.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 789 ($9.74).

In related news, insider Andries Liebenberg sold 16,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 693 ($8.56), for a total value of £112,834.26 ($139,353.17).

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

