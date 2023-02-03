Conifex Timber Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Conifex Timber in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Conifex Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$47.67 million during the quarter.

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

Separately, CIBC downgraded shares of Conifex Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

TSE:CFF opened at C$1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.71. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$1.50 and a twelve month high of C$2.28.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

