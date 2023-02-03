FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Marathon Oil Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of MRO opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

