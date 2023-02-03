FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Marathon Oil Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion.
Marathon Oil Price Performance
Shares of MRO opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Marathon Oil Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.91%.
Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil
In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
