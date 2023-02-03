Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.90. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.1 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,505,037 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $26,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

