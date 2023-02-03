FY2023 EPS Estimates for Choice Properties REIT Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.96.
Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance
Choice Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26.
Choice Properties REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.
Choice Properties REIT Company Profile
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
Featured Articles
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.