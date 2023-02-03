Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ascot Resources Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AOT)

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ascot Resources in a report released on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.80 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascot Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.
Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.
