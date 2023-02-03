Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ascot Resources Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AOT)

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ascot Resources in a report released on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.80 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascot Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

About Ascot Resources

Shares of TSE:AOT opened at C$0.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$391.94 million and a P/E ratio of -38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$1.18.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

