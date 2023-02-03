Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Schlumberger in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

SLB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,002,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,679 shares of company stock valued at $19,717,399 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

