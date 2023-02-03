FY2023 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Raised by Cormark

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

CIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Champion Iron Stock Down 5.0 %

Champion Iron Company Profile

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of C$3.99 and a twelve month high of C$7.60.

(Get Rating)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.