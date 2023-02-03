FY2023 EPS Estimates for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Slate Office REIT in a report released on Sunday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.37.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$50.96 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

