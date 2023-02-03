Real Matters Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Real Matters in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04).

Real Matters Stock Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.