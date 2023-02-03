Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Thales from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Thales from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.00.

Get Thales alerts:

Thales Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THLEF opened at $135.75 on Tuesday. Thales has a twelve month low of $107.55 and a twelve month high of $138.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.25 and a 200 day moving average of $120.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thales

About Thales

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Thales S.A. ( OTCMKTS:THLEF Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.