Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,683.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HKMPF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($21.00) to GBX 1,850 ($22.85) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($23.47) to GBX 1,800 ($22.23) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.61) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29) in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $18.87 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.