Brokerages Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target at $27.86

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Insider Transactions at Cambium Networks
In other news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $68,148.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,526.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cambium Networks news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $193,385.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,555.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $68,148.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,526.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $308,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.
Cambium Networks stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.20 million, a PE ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $29.38.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
