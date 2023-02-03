Relx Plc (LON:REL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,565.43 ($31.68).

REL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Relx to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,863 ($35.36) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,730 ($33.72) price target on Relx in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($34.58) price target on Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.73) price target on Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($28.78) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,463 ($30.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. The company has a market capitalization of £47.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,032.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,338.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,312.58. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 2,056 ($25.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,474 ($30.55).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

