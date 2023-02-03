Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 409.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $70.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.44. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.33. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $134.90.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $95.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 18.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

