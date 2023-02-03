Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLTX shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $24.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.14. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Neoleukin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NLTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 50.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 425,357 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 45.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

