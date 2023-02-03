Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Receives $2.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.67.

Several analysts have commented on SMFR shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Sema4 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Transactions at Sema4

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland bought 185,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $2,715,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,141,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland purchased 185,185 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,799,455 shares of company stock worth $2,719,554.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sema4

Sema4 Trading Up 16.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Sema4 by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 18,848,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sema4 by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 16,437,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437,500 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP raised its position in shares of Sema4 by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 15,937,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sema4 by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 703,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sema4 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,306,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 44,467 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sema4 stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. Sema4 has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. Sema4 had a negative net margin of 121.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Sema4 will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sema4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

Featured Articles

