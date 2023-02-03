SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSRM. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.83. SSR Mining has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $24.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.79.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $166.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Activity at SSR Mining

In other news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $53,799.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,134.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SSR Mining news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $262,055.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,562,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $53,799.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,134.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,086 shares of company stock worth $405,284 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 238,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

