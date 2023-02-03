CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

CINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lowered CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lowered CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

CinCor Pharma Stock Performance

CINC opened at $29.04 on Friday. CinCor Pharma has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. venBio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CinCor Pharma by 8.3% during the second quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,145,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,412,000 after purchasing an additional 164,329 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CinCor Pharma by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 6,079,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,544,000 after purchasing an additional 506,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth about $40,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

