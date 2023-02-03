Analysts Set Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) PT at $90.83

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Siltronic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Siltronic from €80.00 ($86.96) to €70.00 ($76.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SSLLF opened at $86.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.47. Siltronic has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $130.06.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.