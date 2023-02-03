Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Onto Innovation Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Onto Innovation in a research note issued on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Onto Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

ONTO stock opened at $87.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.45. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $97.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

