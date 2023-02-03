Critical Analysis: Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX) vs. Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX – Get Rating) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zicix and Genetron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zicix 0 0 0 0 N/A Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00

Genetron has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 777.19%. Given Genetron’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genetron is more favorable than Zicix.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zicix N/A N/A N/A Genetron -127.72% -61.51% -48.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zicix and Genetron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Zicix and Genetron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zicix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genetron $83.47 million 1.24 -$77.87 million ($1.18) -0.97

Zicix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genetron.

Volatility and Risk

Zicix has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetron has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.8% of Genetron shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genetron beats Zicix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zicix

Zicix Corp. is engaged in the development of digital applications for the collection, acquisition, and presentation of retail coupons. Its projects are focused on providing innovative and cutting edge solutions that integrate consumers, retailers, and manufactures. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; Genetron S5, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; Genetron Chef System; Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer; and Onco PanScan, a genomic profiling service for various solid tumors. In addition, it offers IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; thyroid basic assay for thyroid tumor; platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha assay for GIST cancer; and HCCscan, a qPCR-based assay to detect hepatocellular carcinoma. Further, it provides development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

