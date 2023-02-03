Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 7th

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th.

Lannett Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. Lannett has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.47.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. Analysts predict that Lannett will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,398,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 36,690 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 88.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 115.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 163,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 10.7% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 515,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.