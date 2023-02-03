Reborn Coffee, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on February 8th (NASDAQ:REBN)

Reborn Coffee’s (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, February 8th. Reborn Coffee had issued 1,440,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $7,200,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Reborn Coffee in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ REBN opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Reborn Coffee has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $12.45.

Reborn Coffee ( NASDAQ:REBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reborn Coffee stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Reborn Coffee at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Reborn Coffee, Inc operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

