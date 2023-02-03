Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.32, but opened at $11.45. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Hawaiian shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 707,721 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hawaiian news, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $108,514.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,340 shares in the company, valued at $733,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $108,514.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,340 shares in the company, valued at $733,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,894.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,340 shares of company stock worth $235,073 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian

Hawaiian Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hawaiian by 147.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian by 299.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hawaiian by 70.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $589.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.22. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 55.10%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

