Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $375.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ameriprise Financial traded as high as $353.37 and last traded at $353.35, with a volume of 22655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $350.12.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,083 shares of company stock worth $15,834,302. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.49.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

