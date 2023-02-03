Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Trading 8.9% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) traded up 8.9% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $504.80 and last traded at $503.73. 56,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 160,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $462.64.

The credit services provider reported $11.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.28 by $2.46. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.89 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 45.59%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.26 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CACC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total transaction of $441,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $10,133,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 50.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth $227,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 105.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Stock Up 4.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $446.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.23. The company has a quick ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Further Reading

