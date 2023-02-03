Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $166.00 to $176.00. The stock had previously closed at $134.68, but opened at $145.05. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Baidu shares last traded at $151.54, with a volume of 2,801,812 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.83.

Get Baidu alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 92.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 2.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Price Performance

About Baidu

The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.