Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $109.00 to $111.00. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. Progressive traded as high as $137.17 and last traded at $136.99, with a volume of 212172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.35.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,358 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Progressive Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.39. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Stories

