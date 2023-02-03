Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $75.15, but opened at $78.47. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $79.66, with a volume of 24,865,170 shares.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,927,000 after acquiring an additional 57,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.69. The firm has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

