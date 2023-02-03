ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.23, but opened at $27.63. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 970,908 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,375,545.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

