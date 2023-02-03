Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $254.00 to $285.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Penumbra traded as high as $254.95 and last traded at $253.82, with a volume of 10908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.41.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $212.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,862.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,862.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,817 shares of company stock worth $5,808,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Penumbra Trading Up 3.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Penumbra by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -323.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

See Also

