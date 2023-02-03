SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. SEI Investments traded as high as $63.64 and last traded at $63.44, with a volume of 289685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.43.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,833,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,585 over the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after acquiring an additional 260,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in SEI Investments by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,454,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SEI Investments by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SEI Investments by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,348,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after purchasing an additional 89,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average of $56.62.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.