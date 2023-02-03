Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $10.07. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Snap shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 27,636,293 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNAP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $495,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 613,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,706.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $495,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 613,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,706.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,317.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,971. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Snap Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of Snap by 19.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Further Reading

