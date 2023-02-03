Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $333.24, but opened at $350.00. Old Dominion Freight Line shares last traded at $350.03, with a volume of 296,571 shares.

The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.45.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,471,000 after acquiring an additional 63,670 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,027,000 after acquiring an additional 176,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,080,000 after acquiring an additional 90,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

