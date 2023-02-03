Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Revance Therapeutics traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 648158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RVNC. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,187. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,902 shares of company stock valued at $242,274 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,793,000 after purchasing an additional 854,755 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,121,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 777,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,449,000 after purchasing an additional 609,841 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 151,392.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 585,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,532,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%. Analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

