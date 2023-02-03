Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Revance Therapeutics traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 648158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RVNC. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,187. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,902 shares of company stock valued at $242,274 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics
Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.86.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%. Analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Revance Therapeutics
Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.