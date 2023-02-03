UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 3056691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 153,036,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,471,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,421,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,459,000 after purchasing an additional 560,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in UBS Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,550,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,155 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 30,824,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,312,000 after buying an additional 2,603,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,329,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,005,000 after buying an additional 1,127,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

