Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $74.54, but opened at $71.85. Boston Properties shares last traded at $73.46, with a volume of 292,839 shares traded.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 72.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 117,142 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 61,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Boston Properties by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Boston Properties by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 46,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average of $75.87.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Stories

