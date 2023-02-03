Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $59.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Las Vegas Sands traded as high as $60.34 and last traded at $58.52, with a volume of 1185196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. CBRE Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

