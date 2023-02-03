Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.48, but opened at $44.26. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enviva shares last traded at $44.24, with a volume of 31,682 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EVA. Raymond James raised Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,742,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,834,145. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,742,439 shares in the company, valued at $315,834,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 28,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,528,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,542,439 shares in the company, valued at $295,134,876.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enviva Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Enviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

